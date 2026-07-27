Ampersand Capital Group L.P. Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Ampersand Capital Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,379 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for 11.4% of Ampersand Capital Group L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ampersand Capital Group L.P.'s holdings in DoorDash were worth $20,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,426,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,835,229,000 after buying an additional 713,571 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 31,686,624 shares of the company's stock worth $7,176,387,000 after acquiring an additional 506,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,536,824 shares of the company's stock worth $3,971,741,000 after acquiring an additional 391,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,761,072 shares of the company's stock worth $3,569,568,000 after acquiring an additional 464,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,161,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,754 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $172.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company's fifty day moving average price is $172.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.68. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $3,590,623.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 252,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,469,381.72. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,927 shares of company stock worth $13,241,532. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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