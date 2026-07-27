Ampersand Capital Group L.P. Has $20.45 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Ampersand Capital Group L.P. grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,156 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 11.2% of Ampersand Capital Group L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ampersand Capital Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $20,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $674.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $725.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $502.34 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $483.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $339.01 and a 1 year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,060,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,498,500. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Elizabeth Reid Coughlin sold 1,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $753,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,501,640. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,989 shares of company stock worth $30,527,983. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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