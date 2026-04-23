Amphenol Corporation $APH Holdings Cut by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,275 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 203,402 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.05% of Amphenol worth $83,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Amphenol by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Fox Advisors restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $148.25 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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