Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,642 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Amphenol were worth $72,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.78. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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