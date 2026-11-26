Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,724 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 494,362 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 6.6% of Dundas Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP's holdings in Amphenol were worth $83,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elefante Mark B grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 15,916 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 43,725 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 36.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,609 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 190.5% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 346,784 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 227,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 159.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Norwitt sold 799,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $65,949,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,855,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,961,554.72. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amphenol

Here are a few of the latest stories about APH:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought 16,219 APH call options on Wednesday, 35% above the average daily volume. The activity suggests increased bullish positioning, though options trading can be speculative.

Investors bought 16,219 APH call options on Wednesday, 35% above the average daily volume. The activity suggests increased bullish positioning, though options trading can be speculative. Positive Sentiment: Brokerages’ consensus price target was reported at $107, indicating potential upside relative to the price in the supplied market data. Article: Consensus Target Price

Brokerages’ consensus price target was reported at $107, indicating potential upside relative to the price in the supplied market data. Neutral Sentiment: Amphenol expanded its revolving credit and commercial-paper capacity. This adds financing flexibility, but the update did not specify how the added capacity will be used. Article: Amphenol Expands Revolving Credit and Commercial Paper Capacity

Amphenol Trading Down 0.5%

APH opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.49 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company's revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buy back $4 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a negative change from Amphenol's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Evercore set a $100.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $197.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $106.21.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber-optic connectors and interconnect systems. Its products include antennas, sensors, cable assemblies and related components used to connect and support electronic systems. The company serves customers across industries including communications, information technology and data communications, automotive, aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its products are used in applications ranging from mobile devices and data networks to vehicles and aircraft.

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