Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,299 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $33,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of APH stock opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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