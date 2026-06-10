Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 2,192.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,249 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 177,167 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,942,156,000 after purchasing an additional 676,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,225 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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