Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,927 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 0.5% of American Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. American Trust's holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amphenol by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.11. 5,948,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,909,821. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $148.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.38. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $185.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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