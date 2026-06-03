Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,710,133 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,290,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.45% of Amphenol worth $2,393,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 1.4%

APH stock opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm's fifty day moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average is $138.71. The firm has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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