Free Trial
→ Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Amphenol logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of New York Mellon cut its Amphenol stake by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, selling about 6.29 million shares and leaving it with 17.71 million shares valued at roughly $2.39 billion.
  • Amphenol posted a strong quarterly beat, reporting $1.06 EPS on $7.62 billion in revenue, both above estimates, while revenue jumped 58.4% year over year. The company also guided Q2 2026 EPS to 1.140-1.160.
  • Analysts remain mostly positive despite a few downgrades: the stock still has a Moderate Buy average rating, with 14 Buy ratings and an average price target of $176.87. Amphenol also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable July 15.
  • Interested in Amphenol? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,710,133 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,290,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.45% of Amphenol worth $2,393,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 1.4%

APH stock opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm's fifty day moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average is $138.71. The firm has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amphenol Right Now?

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
By Ryan Hasson | May 27, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines