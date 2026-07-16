Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,312,088 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 1,398,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.33% of Amphenol worth $2,061,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

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Amphenol Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:APH opened at $157.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.19 and a 12-month high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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