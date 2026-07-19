Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,238,520 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 18,859 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 0.9% of Jennison Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Amphenol worth $1,293,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

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Amphenol Trading Down 1.4%

APH opened at $151.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.19 and a 52 week high of $178.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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