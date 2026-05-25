Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,314,178 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 19,960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of Amphenol worth $1,123,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,515 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Praxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $132.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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