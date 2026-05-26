Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,488 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 302,620 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 4.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $128,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.58. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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