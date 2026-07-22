Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,629 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 11,391 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $371,704,000 after buying an additional 70,938 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $4,004,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $157.92 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The business's fifty day moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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