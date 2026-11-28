Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649,606 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 1,051,547 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.11% of Amphenol worth $223,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,391,408 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $9,910,494,000 after buying an additional 46,110,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,579,919 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,923,371,000 after buying an additional 1,578,248 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 16,437,431 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,898,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,703,604 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,710,939,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $1,600,531,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Norwitt sold 799,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $65,949,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,855,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,961,554.72. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business's fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $89.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buy back $4 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a drop from Amphenol's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Amphenol from $197.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Amphenol from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $106.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber-optic connectors and interconnect systems. Its products include antennas, sensors, cable assemblies and related components used to connect and support electronic systems. The company serves customers across industries including communications, information technology and data communications, automotive, aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its products are used in applications ranging from mobile devices and data networks to vehicles and aircraft.

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