State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,404 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 405,738 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings in Amphenol were worth $71,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,281,059 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,107,146,000 after buying an additional 13,884,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,579,919 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,923,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,248 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 16,437,431 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,898,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908,901 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,703,604 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,710,939,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $1,600,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a "buy" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $197.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Norwitt sold 799,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $65,949,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,855,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,961,554.72. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.49 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 17.95%. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a decrease from Amphenol's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buy back $4 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber-optic connectors and interconnect systems. Its products include antennas, sensors, cable assemblies and related components used to connect and support electronic systems. The company serves customers across industries including communications, information technology and data communications, automotive, aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its products are used in applications ranging from mobile devices and data networks to vehicles and aircraft.

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