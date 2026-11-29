Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 107.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,369 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 417,214 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Amphenol were worth $67,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,391,408 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $9,910,494,000 after buying an additional 46,110,349 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3,010.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 16,437,431 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,898,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908,901 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,600,531,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 257.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316,510 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $616,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,900,956 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $666,051,000 after buying an additional 3,761,224 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Norwitt sold 799,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $65,949,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,855,014 shares in the company, valued at $317,961,554.72. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.8%

APH stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.94. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $89.93. The company's 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 42.53%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a drop from Amphenol's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore set a $100.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $106.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber-optic connectors and interconnect systems. Its products include antennas, sensors, cable assemblies and related components used to connect and support electronic systems. The company serves customers across industries including communications, information technology and data communications, automotive, aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its products are used in applications ranging from mobile devices and data networks to vehicles and aircraft.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report