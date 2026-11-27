Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,832 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 359,521 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Amphenol were worth $64,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,391,408 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $9,910,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,579,919 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,923,371,000 after buying an additional 1,578,248 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP lifted its position in Amphenol by 3,010.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 16,437,431 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,898,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,703,604 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,710,939,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,600,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.50 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $106.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Norwitt sold 799,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $65,949,028.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,855,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,961,554.72. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 42.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a decrease from Amphenol's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buy back $4 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber-optic connectors and interconnect systems. Its products include antennas, sensors, cable assemblies and related components used to connect and support electronic systems. The company serves customers across industries including communications, information technology and data communications, automotive, aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its products are used in applications ranging from mobile devices and data networks to vehicles and aircraft.

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