Port Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355,943 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 612,199 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 5.0% of Port Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $114,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,391,408 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $9,910,494,000 after buying an additional 46,110,349 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3,010.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 16,437,431 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,898,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908,901 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $1,600,531,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316,510 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $616,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 90.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,900,956 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $666,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.49 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business's revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a decrease from Amphenol's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buy back $4 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Amphenol from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $197.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $106.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Norwitt sold 799,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $65,949,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,855,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,961,554.72. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber-optic connectors and interconnect systems. Its products include antennas, sensors, cable assemblies and related components used to connect and support electronic systems. The company serves customers across industries including communications, information technology and data communications, automotive, aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its products are used in applications ranging from mobile devices and data networks to vehicles and aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report