State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690,647 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,844,729 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Amrize worth $212,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize in the third quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amrize by 1,707.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amrize by 1,419.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Amrize during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Amrize from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amrize from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.80 to $35.20 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Longbow Research began coverage on Amrize in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. William Blair set a $40.00 price objective on Amrize in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amrize from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amrize news, CEO Jan Jenisch purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 519,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,500. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 30,006 shares of company stock worth $1,274,460 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amrize Stock Performance

AMRZ opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.04. Amrize Ltd has a 1-year low of $35.78 and a 1-year high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.05. Amrize had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amrize Ltd will post 2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

About Amrize

Amrize is a North American building solutions company that supplies materials and products used in construction and infrastructure projects. Its portfolio includes cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete and asphalt, as well as roofing and other building-envelope solutions. The company serves customers across the United States and Canada through a network of production facilities and distribution locations. Its products support a range of projects, including residential and commercial buildings, roads and other infrastructure.

Further Reading

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