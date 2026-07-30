Amundi Boosts Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Amundi raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315,722 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 549,387 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.53% of DoorDash worth $347,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,426,479 shares of the company's stock worth $9,835,229,000 after purchasing an additional 713,571 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 31,686,624 shares of the company's stock worth $7,176,387,000 after buying an additional 506,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DoorDash by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,536,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,971,741,000 after buying an additional 391,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,761,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,569,568,000 after buying an additional 464,448 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,161,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Get DoorDash alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus set a $190.00 price target on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DoorDash

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 23,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $4,421,268.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $103,048.92. Following the sale, the director owned 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,481.36. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,532. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ DASH opened at $193.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.90. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 92.16 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash launched DoorDash Air after receiving Federal Aviation Administration Part 135 air-carrier certification. The approval allows the company to conduct commercial drone deliveries in the U.S. and represents a significant regulatory and operational milestone. DoorDash launches in-house drone delivery program after FAA certification

DoorDash launched after receiving Federal Aviation Administration Part 135 air-carrier certification. The approval allows the company to conduct commercial drone deliveries in the U.S. and represents a significant regulatory and operational milestone. Positive Sentiment: The company plans to develop its own aircraft and an end-to-end aerial delivery network that will eventually operate through the DoorDash app. If scaled successfully, drones could reduce reliance on gig-economy labor for certain short- and mid-range orders, potentially improving delivery economics and margins. DoorDash is building its own drone delivery business

The company plans to develop its own aircraft and an end-to-end aerial delivery network that will eventually operate through the DoorDash app. If scaled successfully, drones could reduce reliance on gig-economy labor for certain short- and mid-range orders, potentially improving delivery economics and margins. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash’s internally developed drone service could expand beyond restaurant orders into retail, pharmaceuticals and other time-sensitive, higher-value deliveries. The company already works with Wing and Flytrex, so the in-house program adds another avenue for autonomous-delivery growth. DoorDash is launching a competing drone delivery service

DoorDash’s internally developed drone service could expand beyond restaurant orders into retail, pharmaceuticals and other time-sensitive, higher-value deliveries. The company already works with Wing and Flytrex, so the in-house program adds another avenue for autonomous-delivery growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect a decline in earnings in DoorDash’s upcoming report, with the company lacking two key indicators typically associated with an earnings beat. This could increase volatility ahead of results. Analysts Estimate DoorDash to Report a Decline in Earnings

Analysts expect a decline in earnings in DoorDash’s upcoming report, with the company lacking two key indicators typically associated with an earnings beat. This could increase volatility ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: The drone initiative will require substantial upfront investment in aircraft, infrastructure and regulatory compliance. Those costs could weigh on near-term free cash flow before delivery density is high enough to generate meaningful operating leverage. With DASH trading at a high earnings multiple, investors may demand clear evidence that the program can produce stronger profitability.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DoorDash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoorDash wasn't on the list.

While DoorDash currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here