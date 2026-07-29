Amundi Increases Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,059,707 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 6,139,611 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 3.10% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $1,788,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,119,806 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,087,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,398,661 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,056,492,000 after acquiring an additional 966,655 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,743,906 shares of the bank's stock valued at $600,821,000 after purchasing an additional 957,307 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,664,607 shares of the bank's stock worth $570,302,000 after purchasing an additional 332,004 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4%

DB opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.26). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.00.

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About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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