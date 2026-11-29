RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,279,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,529,000. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.2% of RA Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.33% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,534,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 173,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 16,318 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Elmind Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,520. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,740,845. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO James Frates sold 10,810 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $349,811.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 233,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,560,105. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Camille Bedrosian sold 10,028 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $324,907.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,009,273.60. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,374 shares of company stock worth $1,815,257. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of -0.09. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $41.14.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38). Analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx's research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

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