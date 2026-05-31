Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI is Grandfield & Dodd LLC's 4th Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,634 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $67,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

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Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on Analog Devices to $430 from $385 and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum. Article on Raymond James raising ADI price target

Raymond James raised its price target on Analog Devices to $430 from $385 and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing confidence in the company’s post-earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI also boosted its target to $474 from $387 after ADI posted a “beat-and-raise” quarter, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and earnings power. Article on Evercore ISI target hike

Evercore ISI also boosted its target to $474 from $387 after ADI posted a “beat-and-raise” quarter, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted ADI’s industrial segment strength, with 56% year-over-year growth in the latest quarter driven by AI infrastructure, automation, and defense demand. Article on industrial segment growth

Analysts highlighted ADI’s industrial segment strength, with 56% year-over-year growth in the latest quarter driven by AI infrastructure, automation, and defense demand. Positive Sentiment: ADI’s strong quarterly results and upbeat guidance continue to support the stock’s bullish narrative, with revenue and EPS both topping expectations. Zacks article on ADI earnings and outlook

ADI’s strong quarterly results and upbeat guidance continue to support the stock’s bullish narrative, with revenue and EPS both topping expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares, which can create some investor caution, but the sale appears more like routine insider activity than a fundamental warning sign.

CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares, which can create some investor caution, but the sale appears more like routine insider activity than a fundamental warning sign. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor and technology-sector strength is also providing a favorable backdrop for ADI shares.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $413.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $210.80 and a one year high of $435.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $372.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,519,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

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