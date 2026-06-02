Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002,286 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Analog Devices worth $271,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,702 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 661.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $402.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.21 and a 12 month high of $435.72. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $373.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.96.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,519,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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