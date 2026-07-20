Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329,864 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 38,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Analog Devices worth $740,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 88,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,834,210,000 after purchasing an additional 194,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,215,516,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Analog Devices analyst estimate update

KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reaffirmed an Overweight rating and a $525 target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Analog Devices analyst rating and target

KeyCorp reaffirmed an rating and a target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new $3 billion credit line and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. ADI credit line and AI power deal article

Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. ADI peer performance article

Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. Negative Sentiment: ADI recently underperformed the broader market in a session cited by market coverage, reflecting some near-term selling pressure in the stock. ADI declines more than market article

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $375.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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