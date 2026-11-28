Ananym Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,380,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,131,000. MillerKnoll makes up 11.3% of Ananym Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ananym Capital Management LP owned about 2.01% of MillerKnoll as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,525 shares of the company's stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 281,737 shares of the company's stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded MillerKnoll from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MLKN

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.6%

MillerKnoll stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. MillerKnoll has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.430-0.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. MillerKnoll's dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc. is a global design and furniture company that creates, manufactures and sells furnishings and related products for workplaces, homes and public spaces. Its offerings include office chairs, desks, tables, storage, lighting, textiles and accessories. The company's portfolio includes brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Design Within Reach, HAY and Muuto. Its products serve businesses, institutions, design professionals and residential customers through a mix of direct sales, showrooms, dealers and online channels.

Further Reading

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