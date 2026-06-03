Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,074 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 18,983 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers makes up about 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Toll Brothers worth $45,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.81 and a twelve month high of $168.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Toll Brothers from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,847.40. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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