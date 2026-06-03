Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 294.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,207 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 147,228 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $48,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,304,678 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,509,702,000 after purchasing an additional 303,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,766,942 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,209,068,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,559,492 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,607,065,000 after buying an additional 106,578 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,004,892 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,455,814,000 after buying an additional 183,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,870,013 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,419,029,000 after buying an additional 609,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $279.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.11 and a 1-year high of $307.96. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $294.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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