Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $49.92 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,402 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,812 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $49,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $214.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $159.41 and a 52-week high of $252.56. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $213.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.82.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

See Also

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