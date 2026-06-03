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Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $55.20 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
GE HealthCare Technologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Anchor Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.9% in Q4, but still held 672,973 shares worth about $55.2 million at the end of the reporting period.
  • Analysts have turned more cautious on the stock, with several firms cutting price targets; the consensus rating is still Moderate Buy with an average target of $80.21.
  • GE HealthCare recently reported $0.99 EPS versus $1.07 expected, while revenue of $5.13 billion beat estimates; the company also saw insider buying from two directors over the past month.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GE HealthCare Technologies.

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,973 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,334 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $55,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,364.54. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lobo bought 10,000 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,817.34. This trade represents a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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