Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,998 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 157,438 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $36,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,361,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,546.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,937,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,685 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4,084.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,411,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,075 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,374,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,161,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,269 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5%

KDP opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore set a $30.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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