Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 384,809 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,055 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 384,809 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,532,012 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,794,908,000 after purchasing an additional 74,170 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,313,582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $901,613,000 after buying an additional 137,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,938,535 shares of the technology company's stock worth $527,104,000 after buying an additional 117,983 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,744,599 shares of the technology company's stock worth $327,353,000 after buying an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,431 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,435,000 after buying an additional 50,757 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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