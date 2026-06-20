Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 165.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $389.04 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $301.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.57. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $401.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $486.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore boosted their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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