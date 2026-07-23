Andra AP fonden Acquires 11,895 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Astera Labs by 167.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 917.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALAB. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.00.

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Astera Labs Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $330.89 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $355.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.15. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $28,012,592.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,929,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $786,465,269.28. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total value of $60,543,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,287,524 shares in the company, valued at $569,098,483.24. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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