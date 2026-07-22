Andra AP fonden Acquires 22,600 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,900 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $346,304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,283 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $329,239,000 after purchasing an additional 774,747 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,997 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $313,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,841 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 375,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of BR stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.83 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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