Andra AP fonden Acquires 240,000 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE - Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,200 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.25% of StoneCo worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 11,473.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,199 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at StoneCo

In other news, Director Silvio Jose Morais sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $237,090. This trade represents a 30.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

StoneCo Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of STNE stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. StoneCo had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 23.82%.The firm had revenue of $141.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $675.11 million. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of StoneCo from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on StoneCo from $20.00 to $16.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered StoneCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on StoneCo

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil's retail, restaurant and services sectors.

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