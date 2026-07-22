Andra AP fonden Acquires 255,589 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 479.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,857 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 255,589 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,119,806 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,087,737,000 after buying an additional 1,051,072 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 53,920,096 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,079,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,093 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,398,661 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,056,492,000 after acquiring an additional 966,655 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,743,906 shares of the bank's stock worth $600,821,000 after purchasing an additional 957,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,664,607 shares of the bank's stock worth $570,302,000 after purchasing an additional 332,004 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Further Reading

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