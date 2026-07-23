Andra AP fonden Acquires 30,900 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,615 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.05% of Solventum worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 15,355,691 shares of the company's stock worth $1,216,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solventum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,344,761 shares of the company's stock worth $502,759,000 after buying an additional 124,490 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Solventum by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 6,220,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,880,000 after acquiring an additional 702,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 26.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 959,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,588,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,375,000 after acquiring an additional 763,308 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SOLV shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solventum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Solventum from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.91.

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Solventum Trading Down 1.1%

SOLV opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Solventum's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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