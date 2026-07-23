Andra AP fonden Acquires 439,500 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,400 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 439,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Grab were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,231,195 shares of the company's stock worth $41,817,000 after acquiring an additional 529,433 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Grab by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Grab by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. China Renaissance raised shares of Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.01.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRAB

Grab Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Grab had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grab

In other news, insider Chin Yin Ong sold 48,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,781,306 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,636.30. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Ping Yeow Tan sold 400,000 shares of Grab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 425,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,427.43. This represents a 48.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,666,093 shares of company stock worth $6,083,321 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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