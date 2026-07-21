Andra AP fonden Acquires 44,003 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,233 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,003 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.5% of Andra AP fonden's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $117,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,502 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,734 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock worth $1,805,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong in Eli Lilly thanks to its leadership in the fast-growing weight-loss and GLP-1 drug market, which continues to support long-term growth expectations.

Investor interest remains strong in Eli Lilly thanks to its leadership in the fast-growing weight-loss and GLP-1 drug market, which continues to support long-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting a possible stock split suggest shares trading above $1,000 could make LLY more accessible to retail investors and keep demand elevated.

Articles highlighting a possible stock split suggest shares trading above $1,000 could make LLY more accessible to retail investors and keep demand elevated. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank issued an optimistic earnings estimate for LLY, reinforcing confidence in the company’s strong profit outlook.

Erste Group Bank issued an optimistic earnings estimate for LLY, reinforcing confidence in the company’s strong profit outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage describing Eli Lilly as a trending stock shows the name remains heavily watched, which can amplify moves but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage describing Eli Lilly as a trending stock shows the name remains heavily watched, which can amplify moves but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several valuation-focused articles argue the stock looks expensive or fully valued after its massive multi-year rally, suggesting expectations are already high.

Several valuation-focused articles argue the stock looks expensive or fully valued after its massive multi-year rally, suggesting expectations are already high. Neutral Sentiment: News about Eli Lilly’s $3.8 billion psychedelic-medicine deal and commentary around the ATAI buyout are more about strategic expansion than immediate revenue impact.

News about Eli Lilly’s $3.8 billion psychedelic-medicine deal and commentary around the ATAI buyout are more about strategic expansion than immediate revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary that LLY may be fully valued, stretched, or expensive has likely added to profit-taking pressure after the stock’s strong advance.

Recent commentary that LLY may be fully valued, stretched, or expensive has likely added to profit-taking pressure after the stock’s strong advance. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted Eli Lilly fell more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting a weaker short-term trading tone.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,146.90 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,122.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,036.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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