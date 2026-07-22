Andra AP fonden Acquires 5,580 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,980 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Cencora were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Cencora by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,534 shares of the company's stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 94.1% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 26.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 73,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $303.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.69 and a 200-day moving average of $317.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.82 and a twelve month high of $377.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.Cencora's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here