Andra AP fonden Acquires 8,669 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,600 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Cintas were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.97. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $161.16 and a one year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Cintas's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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