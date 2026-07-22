Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 300.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,928 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 25.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company's stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $323.41 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $333.29 and its 200 day moving average is $317.52. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.54 and a 52 week high of $358.00. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Key Headlines Impacting Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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