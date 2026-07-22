Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 578.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,119 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 376,955 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in UBS Group were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get UBS Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UBS Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UBS Group wasn't on the list.

While UBS Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here