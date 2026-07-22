Andra AP fonden Buys 13,330 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,030 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in Airbnb by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 235,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,595,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $389,267,850. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $555,037.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 445,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,907,372.90. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,231,864 shares of company stock worth $308,474,278 in the last three months. 27.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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