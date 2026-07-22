Andra AP fonden Buys 162,997 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 682.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,889 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 162,997 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of D opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $72.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Trending Headlines about Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion and Loudoun County are moving toward a settlement in a data center power line dispute, which could reduce legal and regulatory overhang tied to a major growth market. Article Title

Dominion and Loudoun County are moving toward a settlement in a data center power line dispute, which could reduce legal and regulatory overhang tied to a major growth market. Positive Sentiment: Dominion continues to advance its proposed merger with NextEra, and the companies are presenting a customer-benefit case that includes a monthly bill discount, which could support the long-term earnings narrative if approved. Article Title

Dominion continues to advance its proposed merger with NextEra, and the companies are presenting a customer-benefit case that includes a monthly bill discount, which could support the long-term earnings narrative if approved. Neutral Sentiment: Dominion and NextEra filed a joint petition for Virginia SCC approval of their merger, a necessary procedural step but not a final decision. Article Title

Dominion and NextEra filed a joint petition for Virginia SCC approval of their merger, a necessary procedural step but not a final decision. Neutral Sentiment: Dominion is working with Aiken County officials to improve storm response, which may help operations but is not a major financial catalyst. Article Title

Dominion is working with Aiken County officials to improve storm response, which may help operations but is not a major financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent outage reports in Isle of Wight, caused by tree limbs, highlight routine service interruptions rather than a broader fundamental problem. Article Title

Recent outage reports in Isle of Wight, caused by tree limbs, highlight routine service interruptions rather than a broader fundamental problem. Negative Sentiment: Lawmakers are calling for a special session to debate the Dominion-NextEra merger, increasing the chance of political scrutiny and a slower approval process. Article Title

Lawmakers are calling for a special session to debate the Dominion-NextEra merger, increasing the chance of political scrutiny and a slower approval process. Negative Sentiment: Community groups remain wary of the public-benefit case for the Dominion-NextEra combination, signaling potential resistance from stakeholders. Article Title

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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