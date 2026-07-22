Andra AP fonden Buys 41,670 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 114.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,670 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Insmed were worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $2,589,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Insmed by 21,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,072,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley raised Insmed from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $209.13.

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Insmed Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $105.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.47. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $212.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The company had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Insmed's revenue for the quarter was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 2,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $242,379.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 98,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,084,128.81. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total transaction of $1,256,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 259,058 shares in the company, valued at $30,413,409.20. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 54,590 shares of company stock worth $5,793,738 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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