Andra AP fonden Buys 4,332 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 215.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,477.47.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $34,814,142 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,195.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,259.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,271.34.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.Transdigm Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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