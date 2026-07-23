Andra AP fonden Buys 44,600 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 265.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,400 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,034.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 100,951 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 249,009 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $5,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,667,695 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $11,046,859,000 after buying an additional 840,258 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $43,679.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,145,286.72. This represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 30,014 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $3,775,461.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 899,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,169,363.51. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 10,252,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,789,893 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blackstone, Wellington Management, and Vanguard launched two new investment solutions that simplify access to public and private markets, potentially broadening distribution and supporting future fee growth. Article Title

Blackstone, Wellington Management, and Vanguard launched two new investment solutions that simplify access to public and private markets, potentially broadening distribution and supporting future fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone also expanded its strategic push into India infrastructure and AI services, highlighting new growth avenues beyond its core asset-management business. Article Title

Blackstone also expanded its strategic push into India infrastructure and AI services, highlighting new growth avenues beyond its core asset-management business. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are waiting for Blackstone’s earnings release, which is expected to provide fresh guidance on fundraising, realizations, and performance across private equity, credit, and real estate. Article Title

Investors are waiting for Blackstone’s earnings release, which is expected to provide fresh guidance on fundraising, realizations, and performance across private equity, credit, and real estate. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone to hold , suggesting a more balanced near-term view rather than a strongly bullish catalyst. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone to , suggesting a more balanced near-term view rather than a strongly bullish catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage suggests Blackstone’s private-market products are launching after an exodus from similar private credit funds earlier this year, which may keep investor sentiment cautious around new offerings. Article Title

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0%

BX stock opened at $122.85 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackstone from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised Blackstone from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.71.

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Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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